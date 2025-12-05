Calgary man charged after two Tesla vehicles deliberately torched

Calgary police have charged a 38-year-old man after two Tesla vehicles were deliberately set on fire in separate incidents last March.The first fire broke out on March 18, around 11 p.m., after a woman returned to her white 2023 Tesla Model Y at a charging station on 12 Ave.S.E. and found it engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly put out the blaze, and investigators determined an accelerant had been used to ignite the vehicle.Roughly 24 hours later, on March 19 about 9:50 p.m., emergency crews were called to a Tesla storage lot on Fairmount Drive S.E., where a grey 2025 Tesla Cybertruck was burning. Police say that fire was also intentionally set with an accelerant.The CPS Arson Unit launched an investigation, interviewing witnesses, gathering CCTV footage and issuing a public appeal for help identifying a suspect. Police say public tips helped lead them to a suspect, and DNA recovered at one of the scenes later confirmed the identification.Kurt Mayville, 38, of Calgary, is now charged with two counts of arson. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 12, 2026.Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.