Calgary man charged in child porn case linked to U.S. investigation

A 32-year-old Calgary man, Marco Farrier, has been charged with multiple child porn offences following an investigation initiated by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). The Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) laid the charges.Farrier's alleged connection to Nicholas Des Barres, a California man charged with child sexual abuse in November 2023, sparked the investigation. Des Barres reportedly sent sex toys to a 13-year-old in North Carolina, leading HSI to seize 28 devices from his home. Forensic analysis revealed disturbing messages between Farrier and Des Barres, dating back to 2016, discussing sexual assaults on potential victims .Const. Erin Penner of ALERT ICE emphasized the significance of cross-border collaborations in combating child exploitation. "By sharing evidence and intel, we can identify the intricacies of their behaviors and stop it," Penner said .On August 23, 2024, ICE executed a search warrant at Farrier's home, seizing electronic devices for forensic analysis. Farrier was released on court-imposed conditions and awaits his next court appearance on Wednesday.Charges Against Farrier:• Making child pornography• Accessing child pornography• Making available child pornography• Possessing child pornographyAnyone with information on this investigation or child exploitation cases can contact local police or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS) .