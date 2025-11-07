Calgary man charged in Hawaii with sexual assault of minor he met on Roblox

A 21-year-old Calgary man is facing a serious felony charge in Hawaii after allegedly sexually assaulting a female minor he met through the online gaming platform Roblox.Hawaii Island police said Einreb John Pasuquin Dizon was arrested on Nov. 1 after South Kohala patrol officers began investigating a report involving a juvenile victim. Detectives allege Dizon, who had recently traveled from Canada, rented a bed-and-breakfast in West Hawaii where he engaged in sexual contact with the girl. Police say the encounter was illegal under state law due to the victim’s age.After consulting with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, detectives charged Dizon on Nov. 2 with first-degree sexual assault, a Class A felony. .His bail was set at $250,000, and he appeared in Kona District Court the following day.Police have withheld details of the incident to protect the privacy of the victim, but warned parents to stay alert to their children’s online activities, especially on platforms like Roblox where predators may attempt to contact minors.Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. John Kari of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 265, or via email at john.kari@hawaiipolice.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 for a possible reward of up to $1,000.