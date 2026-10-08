Calgary man charged in human trafficking investigation as police seek more victims

A 25-year-old Calgary man is facing multiple charges following a human trafficking investigation that began when a woman told police she was being sexually exploited.Eric Dinh was arrested September 29 following a joint investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and the Calgary Police Service.Police began investigating Dinh in March 2026 after receiving allegations he was involved in human trafficking.ALERT said one of the alleged victims came forward to report she was being sexually trafficked.Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to contact police.“We want to assure victims that they will be heard and that their information is valuable especially when it comes to preventing the victimization of other women,” said ALERT Staff Sgt. Matt Pumphrey.“Human trafficking is a degrading practice and ALERT is committed to holding the perpetrators accountable.”During Dinh's arrest, investigators searched a residence in Calgary's Martindale neighbourhood, where they discovered cocaine, methamphetamine and nearly $5,000 in cash.Dinh has been charged with obtaining material benefit from sexual services, advertising sexual services, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited device and possession of proceeds of crime.He was released from custody under several court-imposed conditions and is scheduled to appear in court October 23..ALERT said victims connected to the investigation have been offered assistance through its Safety Network Coordinators.Police are encouraging anyone who may have been victimized or has information about the investigation to come forward.Information can be provided to local police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).Survivors of human trafficking can also access support services by calling 211.ALERT is funded by the Alberta government and brings together specialized police resources to investigate serious and organized crime across the province.