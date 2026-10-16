Calgary man charged in random sexual assault at Southland CTrain Station

A 25-year-old Calgary man has been charged with sexual assault following an investigation into an alleged random attack on a vulnerable woman at the Southland CTrain Station in August.Calgary police announced Friday that Sedat Kaya, 25, has been arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with the incident.The alleged assault occurred on Tuesday, August 25, at approximately 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Southland CTrain Station, located at 10158 Sacramento Dr. SW.Police were called to the scene after witnesses reported seeing a vulnerable woman in distress who appeared to have been sexually assaulted.The woman was transported to hospital in stable condition.Investigators believe the victim did not know her alleged attacker before the incident.Officers responded immediately following the report, canvassing the surrounding area and collecting evidence from the scene.As part of the investigation, police issued a public appeal in August seeking assistance in identifying a vehicle believed to have been involved in the assault.Police said the investigation eventually led to the identification and arrest of a suspect.Kaya is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, November 27.Police have not released further details about the circumstances of the alleged assault.Investigators are continuing to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.