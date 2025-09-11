Calgary man charged in sexual assault and child luring case in Lethbridge

Lethbridge police have charged a 26-year-old Calgary man after a 12-year-old girl was lured online and sexually assaulted.Police said the girl went missing on April 23, and an investigation revealed she had been picked up the day before near her Lethbridge home by a man who had befriended her online. The male took her to a rented residence for one night, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times before leaving the city..Authorities located the rental property and seized physical evidence. Investigators also obtained video surveillance of the suspect in Lethbridge and the online communications he had with the girl, including sexually explicit images.With help from Calgary police, the man, identified as Jhanger Ali Sameer, 26, was arrested at his Calgary residence on Wednesday. A subsequent search of his home led to additional evidence. Sameer faces charges including sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, possession of child pornography, and two counts of child luring. .He was remanded in custody following a Judicial Interim Release hearing and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Court of Justice Thursday.Police say they believe Sameer may have additional, unidentified victims. They released a photo of him, noting he may be known as “Sam” online, and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 403-328-4444, referencing file 25006945.