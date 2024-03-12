Calgary man charged with hate-motivated crimes after parking lot attack

Calgary police have arrested a suspect following a hate-motivated assault in the northeast community of Coral Springs.The incident unfolded on Wednesday, March 6, around 4 p.m., as a man was driving his work van in the 5000 block of Falsbridge Gate N.E. The situation escalated when an SUV pulled up behind him at a stop sign, its driver initiating a barrage of honking before tailing the man into a nearby parking lot. According to police reports, the driver of the SUV unleashed a torrent of racial slurs and obscenities while pelting the victim's parked vehicle with garbage. Matters intensified as the suspect exited his vehicle and proceeded to physically assault the victim's van, punching and kicking the vehicle while continuing his verbal tirade.Despite the victim and another occupant remaining inside the van, the assailant persisted, repeatedly striking the driver's side window in what was perceived as an attempt to gain entry. The passenger began recording the encounter, capturing both the assault and the suspect's racially charged language. Eventually, the assailant retreated to his SUV, but not before hurling additional racial slurs, before fleeing the scene.The passenger managed to obtain the license plate of the SUV, enabling swift police intervention. On Thursday, March 7, authorities apprehended Christopher Whitney MacPherson, 39, of Calgary, in connection with the incident. He faces charges of assault and mischief, both of which have been categorized as hate-motivated. Additionally, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to a previous charge of mischief, similarly determined to be hate-motivated.Acting Sgt. Matt Messenger of the Calgary Police Service Hate Crime Prevention Team condemned the assault, emphasizing that such unprovoked attacks based solely on the victim's ethnicity are intolerable."Being attacked at random, based solely on the colour of your skin, is absolutely unacceptable and we are committed to ensuring there is no place for hate in Calgary," said Messenger.Hate-motivated crimes encompass recognizable offences such as assault, theft and vandalism, where the perpetrator's actions are motivated by bias or prejudice based on one of nine personal characteristics of the victim.As the investigation continues, authorities urge the public to report instances of hate-motivated behavior. For further information on reporting hate crimes, individuals are encouraged to visit www.reporthate.ca. The suspect, MacPherson, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, April 3.