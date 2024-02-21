Calgary man charged with indecent exposure incidents at Southland Leisure Centre

A Calgary man has been charged in connection with two cases of indecent exposure at the Southland Leisure Centre, raising concerns about the safety of children in recreational facilities.The incidents, which occurred on December 18, and January 28, respectively, involved a man allegedly exposing himself and making lewd comments to young boys in the men's change room at the Southland Leisure Centre, located at 2000 Southland Dr. S.W.According to authorities, the first incident took place around 8:30 p.m., when a 13-year-old boy was reportedly subjected to indecent exposure and inappropriate comments by the suspect. The second incident occurred about 2:10 p.m., where the same man allegedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old boy in both the shower and locker areas of the men's change room.Following a thorough investigation into both cases, Calgary Police Service has charged Joshua Ronald Beckie, 33, with two counts of indecent exposure to a person under the age of 16. Beckie is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 14."A child should never have to endure the impact of experiencing such an appalling act," said Insp. Inspector Leah Barber."All reports of indecent exposure are thoroughly investigated, and we lay charges whenever possible to reinforce that this type of behavior will not be tolerated."