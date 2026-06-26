Calgary man charged with manslaughter in fatal drug overdose of 16-year-old girl

CALGARY — A Calgary man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the 2025 overdose death of a 16-year-old girl, marking the first time the Calgary Police Service has laid a manslaughter charge related to an overdose death.Police allege the death occurred after two teenage girls met with a man in his 40s in downtown Calgary on Nov. 27, 2025, before accompanying him to his residence in the 8300 block of Centre Street N.E., where investigators believe drugs were consumed.According to police, the following morning at approximately 7:25 a.m., the man called 911 after discovering one of the girls unconscious. Emergency crews responded but were unable to revive her.An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the victim, identified as 16-year-old Jordynn Atkins-Materi, died from the toxic effects of carfentanil..Following an investigation by the Calgary Police Service Drug Investigations for Safer Communities (DISC) Team and consultation with Crown prosecutors, investigators concluded criminal charges were warranted.On June 25, police arrested Steve Phillip Gilbert Collins, 40, of Calgary. He has been charged with one count of manslaughter and is scheduled to appear in court on July 6.“This is a heartbreaking loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the CPS Undercover Operations Unit.“Illicit drugs continue to have a devastating impact, particularly on vulnerable individuals in our community. This is exactly why the DISC Team was created — to ensure every overdose is thoroughly investigated and to target those responsible for trafficking these dangerous substances.”The charge was announced on June 26, which is recognized internationally as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.Police said the case underscores the ongoing toll of illicit drugs in Calgary communities and represents a significant development in how overdose deaths are investigated and prosecuted.