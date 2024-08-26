Calgary man charged with multiple sex offences involving girls

A 24-year-old Calgary man, Hammad Shaikh, has been charged with numerous sexual offences, including sexual assault, exploitation, and child pornography.He was arrested following an investigation by the Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit and the Southern Alberta Integrated Child Exploitation Team.The investigation began in January 2024, when a teenage girl reported being sexually exploited and assaulted by a man she met online. Further investigation revealed five additional victims, aged 12-16, who were also befriended online and exploited by the suspect.Shaikh allegedly used social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat to befriend the victims, offer them substances in exchange for sexual acts, and record explicit content. He has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, exploitation, luring, and child pornography-related offences.The victims are receiving support from the LUNA Child & Youth Advocacy Centre. The Calgary Police Service urges parents and guardians to review online safety tips with their children to prevent similar incidents.Anyone with information related to this case or similar incidents can contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.Shaikh is scheduled to appear in court on September 10.