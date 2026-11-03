Calgary man charged with second-degree murder in 2024 Remand Centre death

A 38-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a fellow inmate at the Calgary Remand Centre more than two years ago.Calgary police say Donny Paul Mills is accused of killing 26-year-old Anthony Michel Delage, who was found unresponsive in his cell on May 8, 2024.Staff at the Calgary Remand Centre discovered Delage at approximately 11:20 a.m. and immediately attempted life-saving measures.Despite their efforts, Delage was pronounced dead.He was in remand after being charged with drug trafficking.An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the victim's identity, and investigators subsequently classified his death as a homicide.Following an investigation by the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit, Mills was charged with one count of second-degree murder.Police believe both men were in custody at the facility when the death occurred.Mills remains behind bars as the case proceeds through the courts.The police release lists his next scheduled court appearance as Jan. 4.Investigators have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding Delage's death, including how he was killed or whether a weapon was involved.Police have also not released information about a possible motive or whether the two men had any previous connection.The homicide investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.