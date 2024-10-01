Calgary man charged with sex assault of 7-year-old girl at Fish Creek Park

A shocking incident at Fish Creek Park's popular Ice Caves swimming area has led to the arrest and charging of Aaron Michael Bolton, 38, of Calgary. On August 1, 2024, between 8 and 9 p.m., a 7-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while swimming, allegedly by Bolton.The victim was with her mother at the time, who was sitting on the creek bank with other families and children. After the assault, the girl disclosed the incident to her mother, who immediately contacted the police.Bolton has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a child under 16. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 22, 2024.This disturbing incident highlights the importance of vigilance and reporting suspicious behavior. The police encourage anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault to come forward, regardless of when it occurred. If you have information about this or similar incidents, contact the police at 403-266-1234.