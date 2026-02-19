Calgary man charged with six counts of extortion after months-long police investigation

A Calgary man is facing multiple extortion charges following a months-long police investigation into threats and demands for money targeting a woman in the city’s northeast.The case began in September 2025 when a woman contacted the Calgary Police Service to report repeated extortion attempts and threats to her safety that allegedly occurred throughout 2024. Investigators with the service’s General Investigations Unit reviewed the incidents and in December 2025 launched an operation aimed at identifying and arresting those responsible.Police allege that on six occasions between August and October 2024, the victim was contacted by individuals known to her who demanded cash and valuables. Officers say the suspects threatened various acts of violence if she refused to comply.As a result of the investigation, Jaspreet Gill, 37, of Calgary, has been charged with six counts of extortion. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 10, 2026..In a related development stemming from the same police operation, but not connected to the extortion allegations, Harpreet Gill, 28, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000, one count of fraud under $5,000 and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle. She is set to appear in court on April 6, 2026.Staff Sgt. Geoff Gawlinski of the Calgary Police Service said such incidents have a broader impact beyond the immediate victim.“We understand how deeply these incidents affect not only the victims, but also the broader community and their sense of safety,” he said. “We want the public to know that our officers are committed to thoroughly investigating these crimes and will continue to hold those responsible accountable.”Police said that although the victim is a member of the South Asian community, investigators currently believe the case was isolated and not linked to other recent extortion reports. In this instance, the victim and suspects were known to one another.The Calgary Police Service and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) continue to jointly investigate a separate extortion series targeting members of the South Asian community.Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.