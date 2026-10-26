Calgary man charged with weapons and drug offences just 48 hours after release

A 20-year-old Calgary man is facing multiple firearms and drug charges after police allegedly caught him violating court-ordered release conditions just two days after being released from custody.Calgary police say Sage Carson Elias Blaze Youngman was arrested October 7 after officers spotted him downtown, allegedly breaching conditions imposed following an earlier robbery-related arrest.Youngman had been charged in August 2026 in connection with a liquor store robbery. Police seized a loaded .22-calibre lever-action rifle during that arrest.On October 5, Youngman was released from custody under conditions that included a 24-hour curfew and a prohibition on possessing weapons.The Calgary Police Service Offender Management Team began monitoring him following his release.Just 48 hours later, on October 7, officers with the unit spotted Youngman in downtown Calgary and determined he was allegedly violating his release conditions.Members of the Community Engagement Response Team (CERT), who were nearby, assisted in taking him into custody.During the arrest, police seized a firearm, bear spray, approximately nine grams of methamphetamine and eight grams of fentanyl.Youngman now faces 11 charges, including two counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and unsafe storage of a firearm.He is also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of breaching a release order and two counts of breaching probation.Calgary police say the case highlights the resources required to monitor repeat offenders who have been released into the community.“We have found targeting repeat offenders is very efficient in promoting public safety, however it requires substantial resources and co-ordination not only from various areas within the Service, but with our external partners as well,” said Staff Sgt. Kerry Smith of the Calgary Police Service Offender Management Unit.Smith said officers spend considerable time monitoring individuals considered high-risk to prevent further criminal activity.“Our officers continue to dedicate a significant amount of time to monitoring high-risk individuals as we try and ensure they do not breach their conditions or reoffend, and that we intervene before they have the opportunity to victimize Calgarians,” he said.Youngman is scheduled to make his next court appearance on November 6.