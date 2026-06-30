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Calgary man convicted of manslaughter after fatal shooting of homeless worker over backpack

Robert Matthews, left, was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Jordan Jacques-Vetten, right.
Robert Matthews, left, was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Jordan Jacques-Vetten, right.Courtesy of Court of King's Bench
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