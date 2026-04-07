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Calgary man convicted on six counts in sexual assault case involving sex trade victims

A Calgary judge has found a 62-year-old man guilty on multiple counts tied to the abuse of women working in the city’s sex trade, concluding a lengthy and delay-ridden trial that stretched over two years.
A Calgary judge has found a 62-year-old man guilty on multiple counts tied to the abuse of women working in the city’s sex trade, concluding a lengthy and delay-ridden trial that stretched over two years.Richard Mantha via Facebook
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Yyc
Crime
Calgary
Crime In Alberta
Calgary Remand Centre
Court of King's Bench in Calgary
richard mantha

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