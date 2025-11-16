Calgary man dead, five-year-old daughter missing after California drowning tragedy

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died attempting to save his daughter from a large wave off the California coast as Calgary native Yuji Hu. The incident occurred on Friday, at Garrapata State Beach, a stretch of the California coast well known for producing big waves. .The sheriff's office confirmed the identity of Hu in a press release Saturday night. "39-year-old Yuji Hu, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, entered the water in an effort to save his 5-year-old daughter after she was swept off the shoreline by waves estimated to be 15–20 feet high. As Hu reached for his daughter, both were pulled farther into the ocean. The child’s mother attempted to assist but was also swept into the water. She was ultimately able to make it back to shore. A 2-year-old child who was present was unharmed." .A beach visitor and an off-duty police officer were able to pull Hu from the water and give CPR. After being transported to a local hospital, Hu was pronounced dead. His wife was listed in stable condition with mild hypothermia. .The five year old child remains missing and was last seen wearing a white shirt, according to police.The sheriff's office stated that initial large-scale search operations have been suspended, but personnel from the California State Parks Service will remain to conduct shoreline searches on foot. .A spokesperson said the family has requested privacy during this difficult time.