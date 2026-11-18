CALGARY — A Calgary man faces 15 charges after police say officers saw him opening unlocked vehicles parked along 17 Avenue S.W. on November 3.Police arrested Jonathan Keith Holmes, 48, that day. They allege he breached conditions imposed after his release in May and committed several offences between September 14 and October 20, including trying to break into vehicles, stealing from a recreation centre office and using stolen credit cards.Holmes faces eight counts of breaching a release order, two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of using stolen credit cards. He also faces one count each of attempted theft under $5,000, attempted break and enter, and possession of a controlled substance.Holmes remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Nov. 19.Calgary police urged drivers to take wallets, purses and mail with them when they park, close the windows and lock their vehicles. Police also recommended parking in a garage or a well-lit area when possible.