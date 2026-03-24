Calgary man faces 21 charges after allegedly luring children online

A Calgary man is in custody after police say he lured young girls online and made threats to obtain sexual content. The arrests come after three victims came forward, prompting a multi-agency investigation.ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit arrested 23-year-old Malik Buccini-Small on March 17, with assistance from Calgary Police Service, Red Deer RCMP, and Morinville RCMP. Buccini-Small faces 21 charges connected to three confirmed victims, though investigators say digital evidence indicates there may be additional victims.All three cases involve Buccini-Small allegedly contacting girls through social media under the usernames “iggypup” and “wakanda4ever” or the aliases “MJ” and “007,” and making demands or threats for sexual content. One victim reportedly called 911 after feeling threatened.“Our priority is to protect children and help those who have been victimized. We have evidence pointing to other potential victims and encourage anyone affected to come forward,” said Const. Mackenzie Jordan of ICE..Buccini-Small’s charges include child luring, extortion, invitation to sexual touching, uttering threats, obtaining sexual services for consideration, and multiple offences related to child sexual abuse materials. Investigators have confirmed victims in Red Deer and Morinville, ranging in age from seven to 15 years old.At the time of his arrest, Buccini-Small was an assistant coach with a girls hockey team in Calgary. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.ALERT, funded by the Alberta Government, brings together the province’s most advanced law enforcement resources to combat serious and organized crime. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.