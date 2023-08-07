Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Calgary resident Jeff Wildeman is aiming to climb Manaslu — the eighth-highest mountain in the world at 8,163 metres — in Nepal in September to raise money for mental health.
“This climb has been the culmination of years of training and mountaineering in preparation for this mountain,” said Wildeman in a statement.
“As I am self-funded on this expedition, there is an opportunity to raise money for a fund that is near and dear to my heart.”
The fundraiser has raised $10,344 out of its $20,000 goal, with 32 people donating, as of Thursday.
Wildeman’s mother Cori died in 2013 after a long battle with mental illness. Prior to Cori's passing, she was an employee of the Alberta Children’s Hospital, where she showed compassion and care for every person she met.
Upon her passing, the Cori Wildeman Brain Health Fund was created at the Alberta Children’s Hospital to support youth battling mental illnesses.
Jeff said his goal is to raise funds so further strides can be made for mental health research and initiatives.
He called it “inspiring to see the research and initiatives that have taken place over the last 10 years, and I am looking forward to seeing what the next 10 years will look like." Any amount helps.
“When I attempt to summit the mountain, I plan on carrying a unique flag in honour of my mother’s legacy and to show the immense appreciation I have for all that have supported me and this fund,” he said.
The Alex Community Health Centre announced in January former Calgary city councillor and mayoral candidate Jeromy Farkas’ climb for community health brought in about $43,075 in donations.
(1) comment
Great article until Farkas’s name came up. I wonder how disappointed he is that Notley didn’t get in.
