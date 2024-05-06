Calgary man whose dogs mauled 86-year-old woman to death fined $18,000 and banned from owning animals

The Calgary man whose three loose American Staffordshires attacked and mauled to death an 86-year-old woman has been fined $15,000 and banned from owning animals for 15 years.Denis Bagaric also faces a penalty of $3,000 in victim surcharges.The ruling was handewed down by Judge Gordon Wong, at the Calgary Courts centre on Monday.“(Bagaric) puts his own wishes over the safety of the community. He is not a responsible pet owner,” CTV reported Wong said.“He holds hope the other two dogs will be returned knowing they constitute a danger to the community. To take no steps to euthanize all three immediately is irresponsible."The attack happened on June 5, 2022, when Bagaric’s American Staffordshires — Bossii, Cinnamon and Smoki — were in the backyard of his property on 21 Ave. N.W.They escaped at fattaly attacked Betty Ann Williams, who was gardening nearby..Smoki was the dog that caused the worst injury Williams, so Bagaric finally agreed to euthanizing that dog following a court hearing last February.He pleaded guilty to one count of an animal attacking a person causing severe injury and one count of animals running at large.The fate of Bossii and Cinnamon, currently held by Animal Services, will be decided by a different judge later in May.