CALGARY — Calgary has cleared Kinesio Massage to reopen on the condition that therapist Yuriy Zhivov, who faces five sexual assault charges, stays off the premises and takes no part in the massage business at that location.The city announced Wednesday it had reinstated the business licence for Velvet Skin Boutique/Kinesio Massage following a licence review hearing. CTV News reports the conditions bar Zhivov from any direct or indirect role in massage centre or practitioner activities at the site.The city suspended the clinic’s licence after Calgary police arrested Zhivov in July. Police charged him with sexual assault after a client alleged he touched them sexually without consent during an appointment. In October, police announced four more sexual assault charges after other people came forward.“The conditions imposed following the hearing establish clear restrictions intended to protect the public while allowing the business to continue operating,” said Michael Briegel, the city’s deputy chief of business safety and specialty operations.The allegations against Zhivov, 53, have not been proven in court. He is scheduled to return to court December 9.