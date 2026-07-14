Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault after client complaint

A Calgary massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault after a client alleged she was touched in a sexual manner without her consent during an appointment last year.The Calgary Police Service says the alleged incident occurred on Aug. 9, 2025, at Kinesio Massage Therapy, located at 3949 17 Ave. S.W.According to investigators, the client was receiving a massage when the therapist allegedly touched the victim in a sexual manner without consent.The incident was reported to police earlier this year, prompting an investigation.On July 8, officers executed a search warrant at the business and arrested one man.Police have charged 52-year-old Calgary resident Yuriy Zhivov with one count of sexual assault.Zhivov is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16..Police noted there is no time limit for reporting sexual assault in Canada and encouraged anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sexual assault to come forward, even if the alleged offence occurred years ago.Investigators are also asking anyone with information about this case or similar incidents to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.