Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault after client complaint

A Calgary massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault following a police investigation into an alleged incident involving a client at a southeast massage clinic.Police say the incident occurred on Nov. 20, when a client attended an appointment at Massage Addict, located at 120-4 Mahogany Row S.E. Investigators allege the therapist touched the client in a sexual manner during the massage without consent.Following the investigation, Dioscoro Tulop, 36, of Calgary, was charged with one count of sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11.Police thanked Massage Addict for its cooperation throughout the investigation..Authorities noted there is no time limit to report sexual assault in Canada and encouraged anyone who believes they may be a victim, regardless of how much time has passed, to come forward.Anyone with information related to this incident or similar allegations is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at calgarycrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips app.