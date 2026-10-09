Calgary massage therapist faces five sexual assault charges after four more alleged victims come forward

A Calgary massage therapist is facing four additional sexual assault charges after more alleged victims came forward following his arrest earlier this year.Calgary police say Yuriy Zhivov, 53, now faces a total of five sexual assault charges in connection with alleged incidents involving clients at Kinesio Massage Therapy, located at 3949 17 Ave. SW.Zhivov was initially charged in July 2026 following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault during a massage appointment in August 2025.Police publicly announced the original charge, prompting four additional people to contact investigators with allegations of similar incidents.The new complaints led to an expanded investigation and the execution of a search warrant at Kinesio Massage Therapy on Thursday, October 1.Officers arrested Zhivov and seized cellular phones from the business for forensic examination.Following the investigation, police laid four additional counts of sexual assault, bringing the total number of charges against Zhivov to five.He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Wednesday, December 9, 2026.Police have not released further details about the alleged assaults or the identities of the complainants.Investigators are continuing to seek information from anyone who may have experienced similar incidents.Police emphasized there is no statute of limitations for reporting sexual assault in Canada, meaning victims can come forward regardless of how much time has passed since an alleged offence.Anyone who believes they may have been sexually assaulted is encouraged to contact police, even if the incident occurred years ago.Investigators are also asking anyone with information about Zhivov or similar allegations to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.