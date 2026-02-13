Calgary nail salon employee charged with sexual assault after waxing appointment

A 41-year-old employee of a Shawnessy nail salon and spa has been charged with sexual assault following allegations involving a customer during a January waxing appointment.Calgary police say the incident occurred Jan. 9, at Shawnessy Nails Time Spa, located at 140-70 Shawville Blvd. S.E., where the complainant had booked a waxing service. Investigators allege that during the appointment, the employee performing the service touched the customer in a sexual manner without consent.Following an investigation, Thanh True Tran, who also goes by Kayla, has been charged with one count of sexual assault. Tran is scheduled to appear in court on April 9, 2026.Authorities are reminding the public that in Canada there is no time limit to report a sexual assault. Police are encouraging anyone who believes they may have been a victim — even if the incident occurred years ago — to come forward.Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at calgarycrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips app.