Around 30 people attended a protest against Social Beer Haus in Calgary for holding an all ages drag show. 

The City of Calgary will not be proceeding with tickets for two teens who were threatened with charges for demonstrating against a protest about transgender women in women’s change rooms. 

“We respect Charter rights to peacefully protest as long as laws and bylaws are upheld,” said the City of Calgary in a Monday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

