The City of Calgary will not be proceeding with tickets for two teens who were threatened with charges for demonstrating against a protest about transgender women in women’s change rooms.
“We respect Charter rights to peacefully protest as long as laws and bylaws are upheld,” said the City of Calgary in a Monday tweet.
We respect Charter rights to peacefully protest as long as laws and bylaws are upheld. With respect to the Sunday Feb 19 protest, we are not proceeding with tickets to the 2 individuals that we later identified as being minors. 1/2
It said it will “use this as an opportunity to educate young people on Bylaw requirements instead.”
A Calgary mother said on February 20 Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer called her children who attended the protest “devil f*gs.”
The mother said she was pulled over within half a block by two police cars and a bylaw van after the protest ended.
She said she was pulled over for a burned-out tail light, but the bylaw officer started writing up two tickets. One of the tickets was for excessive noise because of an amplification device used, and the other was under the street harassment bylaw.
The Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) acknowledged the teens would not be charged.
“We'll have more of a statement out tomorrow,” said the CAHN.
“Thank you all for your help!”
UPDATE: Calgary has publicly committed not to pursue the charges. We'll have more of a statement out tomorrow. Thank you all for your help!
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.