Calgary nude recreation group challenges CPS with Prince’s Island Park protest

CALGARY — A Calgary group advocating for clothing-optional recreation says it is holding a protest at Prince’s Island Park over what it describes as "public-safety concerns" involving the Calgary Police Service (CPS).Calgary Nude Recreation said Thursday that its demonstration is intended to draw attention to what the group says is a problem with how CPS approaches people who participate in nude recreation.In a statement about the protest on Facebook, the organization specifically cited situations involving weapons as an example of why it believes the issue is a public-safety concern.“People are afraid to call the police when enjoying Calgary's nude beaches for fear of calling the police on themselves, even for issues involving weapons,” the group said.Calgary Nude Recreation also claims there is a difference between the views of frontline police officers and CPS management..The organization has outlined what it calls a four-part “decision tree” describing how it believes CPS could respond to the protest.It says a refusal by CPS to engage would demonstrate the need for the protest, while enforcement action would reinforce the group's concerns about people being reluctant to contact police."As of July 2026, the Calgary Police Service insists that all public nudity is banned without any explanation as to how two clothing-optional areas exist in their jurisdiction," they stated on their website."They are incorrect according to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, the Attorney General of Canada, and the Supreme Court of Canada, as demonstrated in this section."The group began organizing outdoor activities in Calgary in 2019, including nude hikes and beach days. It describes itself as an advocacy and community group focused on what it calls “contextually appropriate” clothing-optional recreation.Calgary Nude Recreation says it has informed CPS of its plans and has asked the police service how it intends to maintain public safety during the demonstration.The group added that it is prepared to take the matter to criminal court if necessary..Section 174 of the Criminal Code makes it an offence to be nude in a public place, or nude and exposed to public view while on private property, without lawful justification. The provision also gives provinces and territories authority to designate certain conduct as lawful in particular circumstances.Calgary Nude Recreation argues that the law does not mean every instance of public nudity automatically results in criminal enforcement and has cited previous discussions with CPS concerning clothing-optional recreation.The group says its activities are non-sexual and describes its goal as establishing what it considers "appropriate settings" for nude recreation.The Western Standard has reached out to the Calgary Police Service for comment.