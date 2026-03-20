Calgary Ogden murder charges laid against three suspects as police hunt fourth

Three people have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in southeast Calgary, while police continue a Canada-wide search for a fourth suspect still at large.The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit says the charges stem from the death of a man found in the community of Ogden late last year. Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 10 to reports of gunfire in the 7000 block of 20 St. S.E., where they discovered the victim dead outside a vehicle.The investigation, which involved multiple law enforcement agencies, led to arrests both in Alberta and British Columbia. With assistance from the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service, three individuals were initially taken into custody, though two were later released and a 17-year-old was held on unrelated warrants.A break in the case came on March 12, 2026, when RCMP in Clearwater, B.C. responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a ditch along Hwy. 5 near Blue River. Officers determined that two occupants of the vehicle were connected to the Calgary homicide. A third was also arrested at the scene but later released after investigators determined he had no involvement.Police confirmed the two individuals arrested in British Columbia were the same suspects previously detained and released in Alberta..As a result of the investigation, Aken Bolakok Aken, 23, and Ayomide Opemipo Adeyinka, 21, both of Edmonton, have each been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The youth, who remains in custody, faces the same charges but cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.Aken and Adeyinka are scheduled to appear in court on March 26.Investigators are still searching for 22-year-old Yahya Abdullahi, who is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Abdullahi is believed to have ties to Northern and Western Canada and may be in Edmonton, British Columbia’s Lower Mainland, or the Northwest Territories.Police are asking anyone with information about the case or Abdullahi’s whereabouts to contact authorities at 403-266-1234 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.