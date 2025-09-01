UPDATED: Calgary oil and gas company faces charges after worker’s tragic drowning

Two years after a contractor drowned while working at a water storage pit in northern Alberta, Calgary-based Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is facing 18 charges under the province’s workplace safety laws.The fatal incident occurred on Oct. 10, 2023, at the company’s hydraulic fracking water storage pits south of Bay Tree, AB, roughly 150 kilometres northwest of Grande Prairie.According to the charges, emergency crews were called to the scene after the worker — who was collecting a water sample — fell into an open reservoir and drowned.Fracking water storage pits, or frac ponds, are widely used in the oil patch to hold large amounts of water used in the drilling process.The worker was allegedly not wearing a life jacket and was working alone when they fell into the water, nor did they have access to a reliable communication system such as a radio.The Alberta Occupational Health and Safety investigation alleges the oil and gas company failed to properly protect the contractor from drowning, failed to identify workplace hazards, and failed to establish a proper emergency response plan..Funding to retrain oil and gas workers remains unspent.In the aftermath of the incident, then Birchcliff chief executive officer Jeff Tonken released an official statement issuing condolences to the worker’s family and colleagues and said the company would be cooperating with the investigators as well as conducting its own internal investigation.“On behalf of all of us at Birchcliff, I want to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of our deceased colleague,” Tonken said.In an email statement to the Western Standard on Monday, Chris Carlsen, President and CEO of Birchcliff, said, "With respect to the incident that occurred in October 2023, where one of our long-standing contract supervisors tragically drowned, Birchcliff continues to recognize the incredible loss that his family, colleagues, and friends have suffered, and we have taken meaningful steps to support the family who lost their loved one."He went on to stress that Birchcliff had no previous charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, and the company's dedication to safety includes holding a Certificate of Recognition in the Alberta Partnerships in Health and Safety Program since 2011.“Birchcliff is committed to safety excellence. We want to see each and every one of our workers returning home safely to their families each and every day,” Carlsen said.