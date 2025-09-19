News

Calgary oil exec says opponents must educate themselves

Michael Binnion, president of Questerre Energy
Michael Binnion, president of Questerre EnergyRadio-Canada
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Michael Binnion
Bmo Centre
WeUnify
Reclaiming Canada Conference
Calgary’s BMO Centre

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news