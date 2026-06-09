Calgary overdoses spike 308% in April compared to year earlier

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) has reported an alarming 308% spike in the city's overdose responses in April compared to a year earlier. This is according to its most recent April report, which provides a year-over-year comparison for its community safety indicator.It accounts for an overdose increase from 272 in April 2025 to 1,109 overdoses this April — with CFD stating this could be due to an increase in changes to the street drug supply and composition, such as drug potency.It seems the rowdiness on Calgary's downtown streets has also spiked — as city peace officers, security guards, and community partners responded to cases of social disorder, infractions, public safety, and medical incidents, which increased from 1,993 in 2025 to 3,095 in 2026, a 55% increase..CFD also attributes this jump to medical incidents increasing significantly from 246 to 896, but infractions also increased quite a bit, from 263 to 669.Additionally, there was bad news for transit riders — as April saw a 16% increase in transit social disorder reports, rising from 3,215 in 2025 to 3,744 2026, which includes welfare checks, social disturbances, drug use, impairment, and suspicious and/or unwanted persons."These numbers are alarming and highlight the growing pressure on our first responders and public safety system," writes Landon Johnston, Calgary Ward 14 councillor, on X. Just one month prior in March, the city's year over year report told a similar story..March still saw a 24% increase in downtown safety responses from peace officers and the like from a year earlier, while overdoses rose 126% from a year earlier.The one thing that was different — in March 2026, transit social disorder actually went down compared to 2025, by 8%.