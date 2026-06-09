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Calgary overdoses spike 308% in April compared to year earlier

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is reporting that in April 2026, there was a 308% increase in overdose responses when comparing reports to one year prior.
Calgary transit, City of Calgary, Calgary Peace, Transit, and Police Officer
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Calgary
Ems
Calgary Fire Department
City Of Calgary
Jeremy Farkas
Landon Johnston
#abpoli
City of Calgary downtown
Alberta city
Calgary overdoses spike 308%
Calgary safety
Calgary city safety
Calgary Fire Department overdose response
community safety indicator
community safety indicator April
Calgary community safety indicator April 2026
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