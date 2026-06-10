Calgary pair charged with firearms trafficking in connection to Madisson Cobb homicide

Calgary police have laid a firearms trafficking charge against a woman accused of helping arrange the sale of the gun used in the 2025 murder of 23-year-old Madisson Cobb.The latest charge stems from an ongoing investigation into Cobb’s shooting death, which occurred on July 19, 2025, in a parking garage at the Shops at Heritage shopping centre in southwest Calgary.Police responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 4:30 p.m. and found Cobb suffering from gunshot wounds. She was declared dead at the scene.Two days later, investigators arrested 27-year-old Devon Bradley Malik and charged him with first-degree murder.Following Malik's arrest, police recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the killing. Investigators determined the weapon had a defaced serial number, prompting a separate investigation by the Calgary Police Service Firearms Investigative Team.That investigation led officers to execute a search warrant on Feb. 3, 2026, at a residence in the 2700 block of 16 Ave. S.W., where they seized seven firearms, multiple air guns and assorted ammunition..As a result of that search, Calgary resident Gordon Kesh Cameron, 44, was arrested on April 28 and charged with two counts of firearms trafficking, two counts of failing to report a firearm lost or stolen and one count of possession of prohibited devices.Police say investigators continued following evidence gathered during the probe and identified another individual allegedly connected to the sale of the firearm used in Cobb’s death.On June 9, officers arrested 38-year-old Reanna Mader, of Calgary, and charged her with one count of firearms trafficking.Mader was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 9.Staff Sgt. Mike Shute of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit said investigators remain committed to holding everyone involved in the chain of events accountable.“Madisson’s death was senseless. Our investigators have worked tirelessly to pursue every lead in this case, committed to seeking justice for Madisson and her family,” said Shute.“This investigation demonstrates that we will thoroughly investigate anyone who plays a role in gun violence in Calgary, regardless of who pulled the trigger.”Police are continuing to seek information related to the case.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.