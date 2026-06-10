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Calgary pair charged with firearms trafficking in connection to Madisson Cobb homicide

Madisson Cobb
Madisson CobbCourtesy CBC
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Madisson Cobb
Devon Bradley Malik
Gordon Kesh Cameron
Reanna Mader
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