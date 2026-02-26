Calgary Pastor Derek Reimer has all breach allegations dismissed

CALGARY — Pastor Derek Reimer has had his breach allegations dismissed in court and will soon no longer be under 24/7 house arrest.In early December, the Calgary pastor was released on bail following his hearing — after he was jailed for not writing a court-ordered apology letter to Calgary Public Library manager Shannon Slater.On Tuesday, the Crown at his court hearing dismissed Reimer's alleged breaches that it claimed were made under strict conditions of house arrest.Reported by Rebel News, the breaches included misusing time outside of the courtroom by giving a media interview to Rebel News, indirectly contacting the complainant, Slater, by mentioning her position in three separate interviews, and refusing to complete the court-ordered apology letter to Slater. .Reimer's case originally came to public attention back in 2023, when he went to a Calgary Public Library in Saddletowne, where the library was hosting a "Reading with Royalty" event, in which adults dressed in drag read stories to children.In a viral clip, Reimer asked Slater why the library was hosting the event, which often discusses sexual content with children, like their sexual identity.Slater declined to answer Reimer and asked him to leave — which Reimer did, adding that he'd come back to protest.Reimer then published the interaction with Slater on his social media — encouraging others to voice their disapproval of these events at the public library..On Tuesday, Reimer admitted to misusing his time at court by conducting the interview inside the courthouse, and with his admission — the Crown dropped the rest of the alleged breaches. Alain Hepner, Reimer's defence lawyer, explained the situation was an error in judgement, stating the Crown's main concern was that Reimer should have gone straight home after court rather than stopping to give an interview.This included the court-ordered apology letter to Slater, which had been previously treated as a serious breach and was dropped after the joint submission was presented.The joint submission was brought forward by both the Crown and the Defence, recommending Reiner be released on the existing terms of his conditional sentence order (CSO), originally issued in December 2024..Reimer was under a year-long house arrest that will now end after the remaining 13 days of his CSO. Once the period ends, he will remain under probation conditions for two years, under restrictions surrounding drag-related events.Reimer will then be on bail until April 27, the date of the conclusion of his trial. Reimer discussed with the Western Standard the dismissal of all the breach allegations, and his admission to misusing court time by conducting an interview, according to his court order:."I got arrested on the basis of initially not apologizing," stated Reimer."They had tacked on all these bogus charges, like not going straight home after court, mentioning the title Library Manager in interviews, because what happened here was them making it about those bogus breaches.""And in the left-wing media and even in court, there's not a whisper of the state-compelled speech. There's not a whisper of this apology letter that was enforced upon me, which was what all this was about."Reimer explained he agreed he breached the court's orders, but not that he agreed the court's orders were justified.."The deal was, all I had to do was acknowledge: 'Hey, according to your CSO, according to your conditions on me, I have to go straight home after court and go straight to court and straight home,'" explained Reimer. "I was arrested and put in jail for two months because I went to court early, and I preached and worshiped God out on the courthouse steps.""And now I've got breached. Because I went to court, I left late. I had a three and a half minute interview, so I just had to acknowledge, yep, I was told, and according to the court, I should have gone straight home.""Yes, that is what your conditions were for me, good enough."."It goes to show how weak all of these breaches were," Reimer stated. "No apology, no conviction, no fee, no fine, no jail.""Just say: 'Oh yeah — straight home.'""It shows that all these other breaches don't hold water."