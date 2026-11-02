Calgary pastor Derek Reimer sentenced to 12 months’ probation over drag storytime protest

CALGARY — Calgary pastor Derek Reimer has been sentenced to 12 months' probation after being found guilty in a retrial over his protest against a children's drag time storytime event.Earlier in October, Reimer was deemed guilty of mischief and causing disturbance at the retrial, which revisited Reimer's protest at a Calgary's Seton Library in 2023, which was hosting a "Reading with Royalty" event, where drag performers read to children.This latest decision is a part of a years-long court battle, which was originally overturned in 2024 by the first trial judge, Justice Allan Fradsham, who found Reimer not guilty.Fradsham found the Crown had not established that his conduct met the legal requirements for a criminal conviction. .The Crown, however, then appealed this decision, claiming the judge had made errors in applying the law and considering the evidence.That's when, in July 2025, Court of King's Bench Justice Nancy Carruthers granted the Crown's appeal, setting aside the original decision and ordering a new trial.On the new decision of guilt and probation charges, Reimer has stated to Rebel News that he would have "never dreamed it [his protesting] would have gotten me in the trouble it has.""Today obviously was disappointing. We were hoping for time served that would've been the best win we could possibly have," Reimer reflected later..Calgary pastor Derek Reimer found guilty in drag storytime protest retrial.He adds that he feels "hope" he might be allowed to access social media, a decision at the discretion of his probation officer.