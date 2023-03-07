Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer said he stood up for truth by protesting a drag queen story hour after he was released from custody Monday.
“The reason why I went and signed them was because of healthcare,” said Reimer in a Tuesday interview.
Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer said he stood up for truth by protesting a drag queen story hour after he was released from custody Monday.
“The reason why I went and signed them was because of healthcare,” said Reimer in a Tuesday interview.
Reimer said he has agreed to not have contact with members of the sexual minority community and stay 500-metres from any of their events.
He said he signed the papers to take care of himself. He added his convictions are the same, and he is going to trust God in this process.
Since his Thursday arrest, Reimer said he spent 22 hours per day in his jail cell with another man. He would lie around, try and sleep, and stare at the walls.
There were two meals provided to him on the weekend and three during weekdays. They were enough to survive.
The pastor went on to say he is upset about not being allowed to protest drag events. He said he “does not regret anything I did.”
The next hearing will see Allison fight these conditions. His lawyer said the conditions are too vague.
Reimer said protesting all ages drag events is right and Mission7 will continue, but the team will be discussing how to continue to comply with his bail conditions.
He concluded by saying protesting is guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. He said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek’s opposition to his protests makes her “the Wicked Witch of the West.”
“She’s a tyrant,” he said.
Reimer was taken into custody on Thursday after he allegedly disrupted a drag queen story hour at Seton Library.
“You’re under arrest for your respective warrants,” said a Calgary police officer.
BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested by the Calgary police over his protest at an all-ages drag queen story time at a public library this past weekend.MORE: https://t.co/Ip0OEo5udqSupport his legal fight at https://t.co/zc7g2IcjLX! pic.twitter.com/585EZTFIb5— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 2, 2023
Two police officers put Reimer’s hands behind his back and walked him towards a police cruiser.
Reimer’s bail hearing was adjourned Monday until March 14 to allow him to go over conditions.
“His release was granted and there was a promise to pay, but there’s other conditions,” said his lawyer Ben Allison, noting Reimer was ordered not to have contact with members of the sexual minority community and stay 500-metres from any of their events.
“These other conditions my client feels would be impossible for him to satisfy.”
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(3) comments
Good and decent people must stand with Pastor Derek Reimer. Someone needs to protect the children from the demented perversion that has spread in this city because the Calgary police will not.
Gondek is a tyrant. And yes, the wicked witch of the west who needs to be removed from office.
Brave guy standing up for those children. One day perhaps years from they'll know what he did for them.
Let me get this straight - if you're offended by a comedian, the comedian is cancelled, but if your offended by the WOKE culture, you are jailed. Got it!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.