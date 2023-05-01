A Calgary pediatric neurologist testified that misinformation complaints against him to the College of Physicians and Surgeons lack a scientific basis.
Dr. Eric Payne made his comments to the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 during the final day of hearings in Red Deer April 28. He said the first pandemic year of 2020, few children were suffering.
“The children’s hospital during that first year was empty. I mean, it was really not busy,” Payne said.
“Fortunately, COVID, and we knew this within the first month, doesn’t really affect children very much.”
Payne said he never believed Alberta Premier Jason Kenney when he said no vaccine mandate was coming.
“As soon as, frankly, our politicians started telling us that they weren't going to mandate this, it was pretty much a guarantee that they were going to mandate this,” Payne said.
At the end of August 2021, Alberta Health Service decided for Payne to keep hospital privileges, he had to take the shot. He and three other health care providers joined a Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms court challenge against the mandate.
Payne also recalled how College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta had a “town hall” meeting in September of 2021 to discuss whether to “tie our licences” to the vaccine.
“They were actively discussing whether or not to prevent me from practicing medicine without taking this experimental genetic vaccine,” Payne said.
“I wrote a letter to the college explaining my reservations…This letter is still the source of two open misinformation complaints against me. But I behoove anybody to find one major point in that paper that’s inaccurate. Every single point was backed up by a fact. And the warnings that scientists that are much smarter than me were giving have all come true.”
Payne said it was already apparent by then that the vaccines weren’t showing, “80, 90, 100% effectiveness in the community. So we knew that was decreasing over time…Israel and the UK, for instance, were two to three months ahead of us on the rollout. So it was pretty easy to look to them to see what was going on.”
The neurologist with master’s degree in public health from Harvard University insisted vaccine ineffectiveness was already apparent when they were mandated.
“If they don't stop transmission…in a robust fashion, we've got real concerns that we could be inducing vaccine enhancement, with time, with further variants. So it seemed ludicrous,” Payne said.
“In the middle of a pandemic, you were putting enormous evolutionary pressure on the virus to evolve.”
Ottawa already knew by fall 2021 that the vaccinated and unvaccinated carried the same amount of the virus, Payne testified.
“If you've got the same sort of viral load, you have the same capacity to transmit that to somebody else. I was able to cite three papers at the time showing that the viral load was the same.”
Payne said doctors liked him wanted to know the biodistribution data for the vaccine. It wasn’t until a Japanese study was obtained by Dr. Byram Bridle that he had answers.
“I've listened to ophthalmologists. ‘How can you possibly have eye issues post vaccine? This thing stays in the arm.’ Well, it doesn't. It travels everywhere. And it travels to the eye as well. The idea that…they chose to hide that from us, it seemed too far fetched to me. So, there was it was, clearly being hidden from us.”
The neurologist, who worked at the Mayo Clinic from 2014 until early 2020, had kind words for Dr. Mark Joffe, whom Danielle Smith later promoted to chief public health officer.
“I sent my letter to the CEO of AHS, Dr. Verna Yu, and she forwarded it to Dr. Joffe. And he was the only one kind enough to respond. And I thought his response spoke volumes. He thanked me for my thoughts. He didn't say you're an anti-vaccine hater, misogynistic misinformation spreader. He said, 'I appreciate your concerns. We're going to do this anyways. Do you want to take the AstraZeneca instead?'”
Payne provided a series of screenshots that showed data AHS no longer updated. He said the reason was the data was increasingly showing that vaccination increased the likelihood of catching COVID, or getting sick from COVID, or dying from it.
The neurologist also testified that the COVID-19 vaccine compromised natural immunity and that this has contributed to an inability for the vaccinated to fight other sicknesses and prevent cancer.
Payne said his September 2021 letter prompted 3,500 health care professionals in Alberta, including 80 doctors, to sign a letter of their own saying similar things.
“Those physicians who signed that letter got a phone call from the college asking if they still wanted to keep their name on that letter,” Payne said.
Other doctors adamantly disagree with the neurologist. Payne said his testimony against COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy to the NCI in Toronto a few weeks ago prompted opposing comments by professor Dr. Tim Caulfield.
Payne said Caulfield was “a member of the very ethically sound Trudeau Foundation” and a Canada Research Chair in health and policy. Last Christmas Caulfield received the Order of Canada for countering health misinformation.
“Frankly, there are not too many people who have spouted more misinformation than Mr. Caufield,” Payne said.
“He's a very convincing individual, there's no doubt. But…he refuses to debate or discuss. So he's worried that he's going to denigrate their movement by even entertaining this.
“But the reality is, if you guys had facts, and you showed them to me two years ago, you would have had an ally. But when you don't have facts, you've got to shut down the debate. You’ve got to beat people down. And that's what's happening.”
