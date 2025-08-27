Calgary pizzeria shut down over rodent infestations and food safety violations

Calgary health authorities have ordered the immediate closure of Famoso Neapolitan Pizzeria, 105 2303 4 St. S.W., after an inspection uncovered widespread health violations, including significant mouse infestations and unsafe food storage.Alberta Health Services’ inspection found mouse droppings throughout the facility, including the pizza prep area, walk-in cooler, kitchen equipment, and cupboards. Fruit flies were also reported in the bar area, while visibly soiled cleaning cloths were left outside sanitizer solution on kitchen surfaces.Food safety breaches included prep cooler temperatures well above the legal limit of 4ºC, raw wood mounting drink dispensers, a cracked drain cover, damaged countertops, and a large hole in a basement wall. .The inspection also found an inoperable urinal, dim lighting in the cooler and bar areas, and heavily soiled floors, walls, and storage racks.The executive officer’s closure order requires the owners, Bofeng Liu and Zeyu (Ethan) Li, to remove pests, clean and sanitize all surfaces, repair damaged infrastructure, install brighter lighting, and maintain proper food storage temperatures before reopening. Until the corrective work is completed and approved, the pizzeria will remain closed.The owners have the right to appeal the closure within 10 days through the Public Health Appeal Board.