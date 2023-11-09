Calgary police arrest 11 after Eritrean riots

Eleven men are now facing charges in connection to the violent conflict that unfolded in the city's northeast on Saturday, September 2 2023. A riot broke out during an Eritrean cultural festival, sending at least 10 people to hospital.During the mass brawl 150 people went at it with bricks, baseball bats and other weapons. Following the disturbing clash and subsequent property damage, a dedicated Calgary Police Service (CPS) investigative task force was established to bring those responsible to justice.With the collaborative support of the community, investigators have successfully charged a total of 11 individuals.Ykhlo Brhaane, 35, Daniel Negasi, 36, Okbazghi Tesfamichael Haile, 32, Habtom Haile, 33, and Efrem Haile Gebru, 38, are facing charges of rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Angosom Bahta, 35 and Tesfaldot Hailemariam Gebrekid, 27, have been charged with rioting, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Amanuel Kiflezgi Sium, 24 and Yamin Okubahanes, 28, are facing charges of rioting, assault with a weapon, mischief, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Tesfans Gebregzabher, 49, has been charged with rioting and assault with a weapon, while Million Hagos, 43, faces charges of rioting.CPS said in a release the ongoing investigation continues to rely on community support to identify remaining persons of interest and assess their level of involvement. Community members are urged to come forward with information or if they were involved in the incident. The webpage featuring outstanding persons of interest can be visited for reference.Acting Deputy Chief Scott Boyd emphasizes the task force's commitment to identifying all persons of interest. "I want to remind Calgarians that the behavior exhibited during this conflict is not, and never will be, acceptable in this city. Our priority is always the safety of the community and our officers," he said.