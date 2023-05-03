Significant advances in forensic technology aided the Calgary Police Service’s (CPS) cold case sexual violence investigators in making an arrest in three sexual assaults from nearly 40 years ago.
“These are violent and traumatizing crimes perpetrated against people in their own homes, a place everyone should feel safe,” CPS Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle in a Wednesday press release.
“We acknowledge the impact these assaults had on the victims and their families and hope the charges can bring some justice and closure to cases such as these.”
The release said a teenager was babysitting their younger sibling at home when a man entered the residence in the 6400 block of Centre St. N. in 1984, and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.
It said a woman and child were at home in the 2100 block of 7 Ave. N.W. in the evening in 1984. After going to bed, the woman awoke to an unknown man in her bedroom.
As she tried to escape, the man forced her into another bedroom, where he sexually assaulted her. Before fleeing, the man threatened the victim with physical harm.
The release went on to say a woman was asleep in her residence in the 11200 block of 6 St. in 1985 when she awoke to a man covering her face to attempt to restrict her view of him. It added he sexually assaulted the victim, alleging he had a knife, then fled the scene.
With the advancement of forensic technology and investigative techniques, the three cases were determined to be linked.
The CPS Sexual Assault Investigations Unit and Cold Case Unit — with the assistance of the Edmonton Police Service — arrested Edmonton resident Richard Hubert Jones Monday. Jones was charged in relation to the three offences.
His charges for the 1984 incidents are two counts of break and enter into a dwelling house and commit sexual assault, two counts of sexual intercourse with a female who is not his wife, one count of break and enter a dwelling house and commit sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 14, one count of sexual intercourse with a female who was not his wife and under the age of 14, and one count of intent to enable or assist himself to commit an indictable offence by attempting to choke, suffocate, or strangle a female.
The charges for the 1985 incident are break and enter into a dwelling house and commit sexual assault and sexual assault.
Jones, 69, is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on June 12.
“Even after nearly 40 years, we will not stop investigating cold cases,” said Doyle.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at (403) 266-1234, Det. Trish Allen at (403) 428-8462, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
