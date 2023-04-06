Calgary police

Calgary police

 Courtesy David Bell/CBC

Calgary police arrested a man in relation to the first fatal shooting in the city for 2023.

Samiul Islam Turzo

Samiul Islam Turzo 

Calgary resident Samiul Turzo, 20, was arrested without incident Monday, according to a Wednesday press release. Turzo was charged with first-degree murder in relation to the homicide of Calgary resident Stallone Leonard Mark Clare.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.