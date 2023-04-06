Calgary police arrested a man in relation to the first fatal shooting in the city for 2023.
Calgary resident Samiul Turzo, 20, was arrested without incident Monday, according to a Wednesday press release. Turzo was charged with first-degree murder in relation to the homicide of Calgary resident Stallone Leonard Mark Clare.
Turzo was also charged with attempted murder of a second man, who was injured in the shooting. The second victim recovered from his injuries.
Turzo is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Calgary police said in January one man was dead and another seriously injured after the shooting in Ranchlands.
Police said the shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 6900 block of Ranchero Road NW.
Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men died at the scene, and emergency responders brought the other man to a hospital in critical condition.
Calgary police started searching for Turzo in January after it determined he might have been involved in the fatal Ranchlands shooting.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.