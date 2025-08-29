Calgary police charge man after Stampede Midway stabbing left three in hospital

Calgary police have charged an 18-year-old man after a stabbing on the Stampede Midway last month sent three people to hospital.The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on July 8 near the Euroslide. Officers arriving on scene found a man in life-threatening but stable condition, who was rushed to hospital. Two more victims were later discovered in medical distress nearby — a youth at 17 Ave. S.E. and Macleod Tr., and a man near Erlton St. S.W. and 27 Ave. S.W. Both were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition..After an investigation that included witness interviews and CCTV review, police executed a search warrant on August 26 at a Calgary residence. Officers seized a folding knife and clothing matching what the suspect was seen wearing during the attack.Irfan Mohammadi, 18, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault. He is scheduled to appear in court September 2.Police are asking anyone with information to call 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.