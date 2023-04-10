Calgary police

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has charged one man in an investigation into the alleged kidnapping, drugging, and sexual assault of multiple women from the area.

“Over the past several weeks, this investigation has evolved rapidly,” said CPS District 4 General Investigations Unit Acting Staff Sgt. Shelby Stewart in a Monday press release.

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

GeorgeOfTheJungle
GeorgeOfTheJungle

WS, quit calling prostitution a trade. It is deeply insulting to all the blue collar tradespeople who work their butt off keeping this country running so that pansies can continue to write drivel in their warm, dry, cushy offices.

