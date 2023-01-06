Calgary police found a man who allegedly engaged in random attacks on people and later arrested him in the Arts Commons building. This happened while officers were investigating a possible hit and run downtown.
Calgary police were called to the 800 block of Macleod Trail Southeast on Wednesday after 7 p.m. for reports of a hit and run, according to a Thursday press release. The release said while investigating the nature of the collision, officers reviewed CCTV footage and observed a man go up to a family who were walking on Macleod Trail SE, between Eighth and Ninth Avenue SE.
The release said the suspect allegedly struck a man multiple times, leading to him falling to the ground and being hit more times. It said he was able to defend himself and get away from the alleged attack.
Further review of the footage revealed an unknown man and woman left the Arts Commons building and were walking towards Macleod Trail SE a few minutes later. The suspect approached the man and allegedly pointed a finger gun before striking him.
The victims were able to get away. Police have not identified these victims and are looking to speak with them.
The release said the suspect approached another couple walking northbound on Macleod Trail SE soon after. It added he allegedly attacked a man, striking him in the face.
The suspect went on to allegedly run at another man, pushing him on the back and causing him to fall to the ground. This victim got up and attempted to flee, running into traffic and almost being struck by vehicles.
The suspect approached a family who were leaving Olympic Plaza and walking southbound on Macleod Trail SE around 7:20 p.m. and allegedly struck a man in the face. The family were able to defend themselves and found a nearby place to report the incident.
While reviewing CCTV footage, the release said officers observed a man go into the Arts Commons building and began to search for him. It said the suspect was located and during the attempted arrest, one officer was injured.
The officer was taken to hospital and later released. The suspect was taken to hospital for evaluation.
Calgary resident Dawson Bailey Richardson, 29, has been charged with three counts of assault, one count of mischief, two counts of resisting arrest, and one count of assaulting a police officer. He remains in custody and will appear in court on Friday.
The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.
Anyone with information about the encounters or who had contact with Richardson downtown on Wednesday is asked to contact Calgary police at (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
This investigation comes after Calgary police charged city resident Nhila Kual Kual, 28, with eight counts of common assault and two counts of uttering threats after he allegedly went on an attacking spree in the downtown core in November.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
