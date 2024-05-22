Calgary police charge Oilers fan after incident with teen boy at rec centre

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has charged a city man after a teenage boy was approached during an incident at a city recreation centre.In police footage, the man was seen wearing an Edmonton Oilers jacket and had the team's licence plate on his vehicle.On Sunday, May 5, the victim was at the Thornhill Aquatic & Recreation Centre, 6715 Centre St. N.W., using the washroom in the men’s changeroom, when an unknown man approached him.The man made several unwanted comments that were sexual in nature while exposing himself to the victim, said CPS.The victim did not engage with the man and shortly after the interaction, exited the changeroom."The suspect also exited the changeroom, and while sitting in a common area of the recreation centre, once again made unwanted sexual comments to the victim as he walked by," said CPS in a Wednedsday release."The victim informed his mother about the interactions with the man and the incident was subsequently reported to police."Thanks to tips from the public, investigators were able to identify and charge a man in relation to this incident.Calvin Edwin Oatway, 64, is charged with one count of commodification of sexual services from a person under the age of 18 and one count of committing an indecent act. Oatway has conditions not to attend the Thornhill centre and will next appear in court on Friday, July 19, 2024.