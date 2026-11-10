Calgary police charge suspect in 2006 cold case sexual assault after DNA match; attacker 14 at time

A DNA match has helped Calgary police solve a 20-year-old cold case involving the brutal sexual assault and stabbing of an 18-year-old woman in the city's Forest Heights neighbourhood.The Calgary Police Service (CPS) announced Tuesday that a suspect, who was just 14 years old at the time of the attack, has been charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault.The accused, who is currently behind bars for unrelated offences, cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because he was a minor when the alleged crime occurred.The attack happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2006, as the young woman walked through a school field in the 500 block of 47 St. S.E.Police said a male riding a bicycle approached the woman before sexually assaulting her and stabbing her multiple times.Investigators collected forensic evidence from the scene and submitted it to the RCMP for testing.A DNA profile believed to belong to the attacker was entered into the National DNA Data Bank in 2006, but no suspect was identified at the time.For the next two decades, detectives continued investigating the case, pursuing leads, issuing public appeals and reviewing evidence as forensic technology improved.The breakthrough finally came on Sept. 21, 2026, when investigators were notified of a DNA match through the national database.The match linked evidence collected during the original investigation to an individual already serving time for unrelated crimes.Police subsequently laid a charge of aggravated sexual assault..Staff Sgt. Tom Hanson of the CPS Sexual Assault Investigative Unit said the arrest demonstrates the determination of investigators to pursue justice, regardless of how much time has passed."We never stop pursuing answers for victims of sexual assault, no matter how much time has passed," said Hanson."This case was moved forward by the persistence of many investigators, from those who began the investigation in 2006 to those who saw it through to a charge. Unsolved doesn't mean forgotten."The accused is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Dec. 18, 2026.Police are reminding the public there is no statute of limitations on reporting sexual assault in Canada.Investigators encourage anyone who has experienced sexual assault to come forward, even if the incident happened decades ago.Anyone with information about the Forest Heights attack or similar incidents is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.