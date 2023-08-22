Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the victim of a stabbing at an LRT station is in stable condition and one suspect has been charged.
A physical altercation occurred between a group of three men and a male victim on the 8 St. station platform just before 5 a.m. on Monday, according to a Tuesday press release. CPS said one man held the victim down while another stabbed him during the fight.
CPS took a man into custody on Monday for stabbing the victim.
“At 5 a.m., an injured man used a help phone at the 8 St. CTrain Station to call for help,” it said.
“Calgary Transit was able to immediately call for emergency services who transported the man to hospital in life-threatening condition as a result of what is believed to be a stabbing.”
CPS said the man’s condition has been upgraded to stable.
Calgary Transit CCTV images of the suspect were disseminated to patrol officers who scoured the area and found the suspect believed to be responsible for the stabbing before 7 a.m. in the 700 block of 8 St. S.W. A search of the suspect found a small amount of fentanyl.
Investigators allege the people involved in this incident were known to each other.
Calgary resident Stacy Draven Sky Swampy, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance. Swampy will next appear in court on Sept. 5.
CPS continue to search for two suspects who are believed to have been involved in the initial altercation.
Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the unknown men is asked to contact police by calling (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
