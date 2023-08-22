LRT attack

Suspect charged in early morning stabbing. 

 Courtesy Calgary Police Service

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the victim of a stabbing at an LRT station is in stable condition and one suspect has been charged. 

A physical altercation occurred between a group of three men and a male victim on the 8 St. station platform just before 5 a.m. on Monday, according to a Tuesday press release. CPS said one man held the victim down while another stabbed him during the fight. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Let me guess, the “suspect” has a warrant, he has 14 charges pending in court, and he has been in and out of jail on a daily basis for the last 14 years, and is on bail for a similar crime committed just 2 days ago?

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

[thumbup] I'm sure Mr. Stabby will be out before the paperwork is done

northrungrader
northrungrader

Thank you God, that I don't have to use any safe and effective public transportation system in Canada.

