Calgary police charge trio after stolen vehicle chase and attempted carjacking

Calgary police have charged two men and a woman with 21 offences and 28 outstanding warrants after a high-speed stolen vehicle chase that ended with an attempted carjacking on Sunday.Officers spotted a stolen Ford Escape in the northeast community of Falconridge around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. When the driver tried to evade police, the force’s HAWCS helicopter was called in to monitor the vehicle from above as it sped through city streets.Police say the driver ran red lights, mounted sidewalks, and reached nearly double the posted speed limit while fleeing. To protect the public, officers deployed a tire deflation device, bringing the vehicle to a stop on Canyon Meadows Dr. S.E. near Lake Fraser Dr. S.E..Three people — two men and a woman — tried to carjack a bystander before being arrested by patrol and Canine Unit officers. Police later discovered one suspect had removed a court-ordered electronic monitoring device, and the group collectively faced 28 outstanding warrants.Steven Bradley Desjardins, 30, of Calgary, faces 15 charges, including nine counts of failing to comply with a release order, as well as charges for flight from police, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation, driving while prohibited, and possessing stolen property.Kamal Hassan Farah, 39, of Calgary, was charged with flight from police, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and resisting arrest.Savannah Hailey Ritcher, 25, of Calgary, faces charges of flight from police, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and possession of a forged document..All three remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on November 12.“These individuals showed no regard for public safety as they travelled throughout the city, putting themselves and surrounding motorists in dangerous situations,” said Acting Staff Sgt. Cory Warholik of CPS District 5. "Thanks to the co-ordinated efforts of our patrol officers, Canine Unit and HAWCS, we were able to bring this incident to a safe resolution and prevent further risk to Calgarians.”