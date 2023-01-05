Calgary police have charged a woman for allegedly defrauding a victim of hundreds of thousands of dollars following a 14-month investigation.
“This was an incredibly unfortunate situation for the victim, who was taken advantage of for several years by someone who was believed to be trustworthy,” said Calgary police Det. Hal Quaidoo in a Wednesday press release.
“I am proud of the team who worked diligently throughout the 14-month investigation to ensure the suspect was held accountable for her role in defrauding a vulnerable person.”
The press release said it's alleged the victim requested the suspect to become her power of attorney based on a friendship in 2016, as she was suffering from a medical condition.
Once the suspect took control of the victim’s finances, the release said she allegedly took and mismanaged more than $350,000 not belonging to her between 2016 and 2020.
The victim contacted Calgary police to report the missing money in 2021, and the elder abuse response team began an investigation.
Calgary police charged Making Space Professionals owner Valerie Dorothy Mackenzie with theft over $5,000, fraud over $5,000, and laundering proceeds of crime.
Mackenzie will make her next court appearance January 31.
“We are asking anyone who may have been victimized in a similar manner to contact police,” said Quaidoo.
Anyone with information about this incident or similar incidents is asked to contact Calgary police by calling (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
