Calgary police

Calgary police have charged a businesswoman with theft and fraud after a 14-month investigation.

 Courtesy David Bell/CBC

Calgary police have charged a woman for allegedly defrauding a victim of hundreds of thousands of dollars following a 14-month investigation. 

“This was an incredibly unfortunate situation for the victim, who was taken advantage of for several years by someone who was believed to be trustworthy,” said Calgary police Det. Hal Quaidoo in a Wednesday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.