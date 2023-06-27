Calgary police confirm investigation into teen fighting construction worker By Jonathan Bradley Jonathan Bradley Reporter (Alberta) Author twitter Author email Jun 27, 2023 4 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Youth had a fight with a construction worker in Calgary, and one of them was arrested. Courtesy YYC Clowns/Twitter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said an investigation is ongoing into a fight between teenagers and construction workers in the Beltline, and it is looking to speak to anyone involved. “Around 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, police were called to a construction site in the area of 10 Ave. and 4 St. SW for reports of an altercation,” said CPS in a Monday statement. “A group of youth skateboarders were seen grabbing the back of a moving truck and were observed tripping a construction worker while they were crossing the street.”The release said an altercation occurred involving several of the youth who assaulted two construction workers. It added the two construction workers were assessed by EMS on scene for minor injuries. A video surfaced of the Calgary teens assaulting a construction worker who was helping out on a development in the Beltline on Thursday. READ MORE: WATCH: Calgary teen fights with construction worker“F*ck ya,” said one of the youth. Youth assaulted a construction worker in Calgary, which led to one of them being arrested. Courtesy YYC Clowns/Twitter One youth dropped his skateboard and started throwing punches at a construction worker. He grabbed the construction worker and moved him towards the sidewalk, pushing him onto it. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Calgary Police Service Investigation Fight Teenagers Construction Workers Altercation Truck Ems Assault Beltline Jonathan Bradley Reporter (Alberta) Author twitter Author email Follow Jonathan Bradley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment guest50 Jun 27, 2023 11:12am This is what you get when 'woke' ideology is introduced to our youth:-every child believes he/she is a special snowflake and absolutely entitled to do as he/she wants.-nobody has the right to expect that there will be consequences for bad behaviors. After all, someone's bad behavior will always be somebody else's fault, especially if there is a white, rational or religious person standing anywhere nearby.-my rights will always trump yours, especially if I am part of the wokster crowd...... Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Canadians brace for the high cost of Trudeau's second carbon tax, starts July 1 Sweden abandons 100% renewable energy goal as EU reconsiders climate policies French language mandate forced on federally regulated private sector Regina grandma hosting childrens’ Bible studies confronted by Sask bureaucrat Toronto Pride participants walk naked around children
(1) comment
guest50 Jun 27, 2023 11:12am

This is what you get when 'woke' ideology is introduced to our youth:
-every child believes he/she is a special snowflake and absolutely entitled to do as he/she wants.
-nobody has the right to expect that there will be consequences for bad behaviors. After all, someone's bad behavior will always be somebody else's fault, especially if there is a white, rational or religious person standing anywhere nearby.
-my rights will always trump yours, especially if I am part of the wokster crowd......
