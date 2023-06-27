Youth fight

Youth had a fight with a construction worker in Calgary, and one of them was arrested. 

 Courtesy YYC Clowns/Twitter

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said an investigation is ongoing into a fight between teenagers and construction workers in the Beltline, and it is looking to speak to anyone involved. 

“Around 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, police were called to a construction site in the area of 10 Ave. and 4 St. SW for reports of an altercation,” said CPS in a Monday statement. 

Youth assaulted a construction worker in Calgary, which led to one of them being arrested. 

Tags

(1) comment

guest50
guest50

This is what you get when 'woke' ideology is introduced to our youth:

-every child believes he/she is a special snowflake and absolutely entitled to do as he/she wants.

-nobody has the right to expect that there will be consequences for bad behaviors. After all, someone's bad behavior will always be somebody else's fault, especially if there is a white, rational or religious person standing anywhere nearby.

-my rights will always trump yours, especially if I am part of the wokster crowd......

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.